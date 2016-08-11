BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Imperial Metals Corp
* Imperial reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share C$0.05
* Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.01
* Q2 revenue C$116.2 million versus C$1.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million