Aug 11 Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus Holdings announces divestiture of its Australian radiopharmacy servicing business and entry into long-term supply and distribution agreement

* Has appointed GMS as a distributor of its radiopharmaceuticals, including nuclear medicine products and cold kits, in Australia