BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Lantheus Holdings Inc
* Lantheus Holdings Inc says sale of its radiopharmacy servicing business in Australia to Global Medical Solutions, Ltd
* Lantheus Holdings announces divestiture of its Australian radiopharmacy servicing business and entry into long-term supply and distribution agreement
* LMI and Global Medical Solutions also entered into a long-term supply and distribution contract
* Has appointed GMS as a distributor of its radiopharmaceuticals, including nuclear medicine products and cold kits, in Australia
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million