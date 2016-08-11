BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Aimia Inc
* Aimia reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenue $525.4 million versus $ 536.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view c$547.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures Between $70 Mln $80 million
* Aimia Inc says Q2 gross billings were $560.7 million compared to $605.3 million last year
* Aimia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Qtrly earnings per common share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million