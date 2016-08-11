Aug 11 Aimia Inc

* Aimia reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenue $525.4 million versus $ 536.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view c$547.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures Between $70 Mln $80 million

* Aimia Inc says Q2 gross billings were $560.7 million compared to $605.3 million last year

* Aimia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Aimia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Qtrly earnings per common share $0.02