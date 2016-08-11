Aug 11 MCAN Mortgage Corp

* MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports strong second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.59

* MCAN Mortgage Corp says return on average shareholders' equity of 20.10 pct in Q2 2016 compared to 20.16 pct in Q2 2015

* Says "expect financial markets to remain volatile for second half of 2016"

* Says "expect housing sales, both new and resale, to decline moderately in prairie provinces in 2016"