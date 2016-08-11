BRIEF-Mocana Corp receives $11 mln in additional investment
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Aug 11 MCAN Mortgage Corp
* MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports strong second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.59
* MCAN Mortgage Corp says return on average shareholders' equity of 20.10 pct in Q2 2016 compared to 20.16 pct in Q2 2015
* Says "expect financial markets to remain volatile for second half of 2016"
* Says "expect housing sales, both new and resale, to decline moderately in prairie provinces in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon:
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)