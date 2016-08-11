BRIEF-Mocana Corp receives $11 mln in additional investment
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Aug 11 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* FIS announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Pricing of its sale of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.250 pct senior notes due 2021
* Pricing of its sale of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.000 pct senior notes due 2026
* Fidelity National Information Services Inc says pricing of its sale of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.500 pct senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon:
* Cocoa prices dip on world markets (Adds fresh quotes from defence minister, arms cache discovery)