Aug 11 Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital prices private offering of senior unsecured notes

* Spirit Realty Capital says priced previously announced private offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.450% senior notes due 2026

* Notes priced at 99.378% of principal amount, and offering is expected to close on August 18, 2016