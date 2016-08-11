Aug 11 Voxeljet AG

* Q2 loss per share eur 0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view eur -0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Voxeljet AG reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue EUR 6.296 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 6.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue eur 24 million to EUR 25 million

* Says revenue guidance for Q3 of 2016 is in range of kEUR 4,500 to kEUR 5,500