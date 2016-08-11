BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
Aug 11 Voxeljet AG
* Q2 loss per share eur 0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view eur -0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Voxeljet AG reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue EUR 6.296 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 6.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue eur 24 million to EUR 25 million
* Says revenue guidance for Q3 of 2016 is in range of kEUR 4,500 to kEUR 5,500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada