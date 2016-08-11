BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Anderson Energy Inc
* Anderson Energy announces 2016 second quarter results
* Production in Q2 of 2016 was 1,659 BOED (42% oil, condensate and NGL), down 27% from Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly FFO per share loss of $0.01
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.31
* Estimates production will be approximately 1,600 to 1,650 BOED (42% oil, condensate and NGL) for full year of 2016
* Estimates production will be approximately 1,550 to 1,600 BOED (42% oil, condensate and NGL) for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million