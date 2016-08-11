BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp
* Mid-Con energy partners, lp announces closing of permian acquisition, strategic preferred investment, and conforming borrowing base
* Says co and its lenders executed amendment no. 10 to partnership's credit agreement on august 11, 2016
* Con energy partners lp - pro forma for net proceeds from permian acquisition and offering, debt outstanding will be approximately $133 million
* Con energy partners says amendment increasing conforming borrowing base of partnership's senior secured revolving credit facility to $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)