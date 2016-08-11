Aug 11 Luxoft Holding Inc

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Quarterly revenue rose 20.3 percent to $178 million

* Luxoft holding, inc reports results for three months ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Sees fy 2017 revenue at least $781 million

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share at least $2.10

* Fy earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $806.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Luxoft holding inc says reiterating its original revenue and eps guidance for financial year ending march 31, 2017