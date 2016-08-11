BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Luxoft Holding Inc
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Quarterly revenue rose 20.3 percent to $178 million
* Luxoft holding, inc reports results for three months ended june 30, 2016
* Quarterly gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Sees fy 2017 revenue at least $781 million
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share at least $2.10
* Fy earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $806.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Luxoft holding inc says reiterating its original revenue and eps guidance for financial year ending march 31, 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million