Aug 11 Horizon North Logistics Inc

* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Horizon North Logistics Inc says" in manufacturing and rentals operations, we expect second half of year will continue to be challenging"

* Horizon North Logistics says co does not see any significant indicators which would cause corporation to change its outlook for remainder of year

* Horizon North Logistics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Acquisition of Empire Camps is anticipated to be completed in Q3 & will add revenue and EBITDAS likely in Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $ 52.5 million versus $84.9 million

* "expect strong demand associated with post fire activities to be short lived"