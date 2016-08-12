UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Sanchez Production Partners LP
* Sanchez production partners reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees 2016 Adjusted EBITDA (A Non GAAP financial measure) will range from $54 million to $60 million
* Qtrly net loss per unit $4.37
* Qtrly total production 304 MBOE versus 402 MBOE
* Qtrly total revenue $12.3 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.