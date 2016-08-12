UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 KBR Inc
* KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI
* Transaction price to KBR is $266 million
* KBR Inc says transaction will initially be funded through KBR's existing line of credit facility
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by KBR board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close by end of October 2016
* KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI
* Deal adds additional earnings power and positive cash flow in 2017
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in 2017
* Transaction price includes adjustments for approximately $34 million of acquired tax benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.