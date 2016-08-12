Aug 12 Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Touchstone announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly average oil sales of 1,322 barrels per day representing a decrease of 19 pct from Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04

* In June 2016, liquidated outstanding commodity hedges which resulted in proceeds of US$2 million

* Is currently in default of July 2016 monthly production covenant and currently seeking a waiver from lender

* Expect letter of credit to be cancelled in near future, upon which co's bank loan borrowing base will be reduced to $nil

* Co's lender will assess credit facility which may include a new borrowing base redetermination

* Touchstone will continue to assess new sources of financing available to manage current capital commitments