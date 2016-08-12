UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
Aug 12 J C Penney Company Inc :
* Q2 loss per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J C Penney reports a 2.2 percent increase in comparable sales for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Company reaffirms its 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.20, revenue view $12.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable sales increased 2.2 % for Q2
* For Q2, gross margin was 37.1 % of sales, a 10 basis point improvement compared to same period last year
* "for quarter, Sephora, home, and footwear and handbags were company's top performing divisions"
* Qtrly total net sales $2.92 billion versus $2.88 billion
* Q2 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
