Aug 12 J C Penney Company Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J C Penney reports a 2.2 percent increase in comparable sales for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Company reaffirms its 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.20, revenue view $12.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2, gross margin was 37.1 % of sales, a 10 basis point improvement compared to same period last year

* "for quarter, Sephora, home, and footwear and handbags were company's top performing divisions"

* Qtrly total net sales $2.92 billion versus $2.88 billion

* Qtrly total net sales $2.92 billion versus $2.88 billion

* Q2 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S