UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Greenspace Brands Inc :
* Greenspace brands inc. Announces increase to previously announced bought deal public offering
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5.4 million offered shares at a price of $1.13 per offered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.