UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Skyharbour Resources Ltd
* Closes non-brokered private placement of $2.47 million and granted exchange acceptance for the option to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium Project from Denison mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.