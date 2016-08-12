UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Charles Schwab Corp :
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in july 2016 totaled $9.0 billion
* Average interest-earning assets on company's balance sheet were $191.9 billion in July, up 21% from july 2015
* Total client assets were $2.70 trillion as of month-end july, up 5% from July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.