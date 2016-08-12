Aug 12 Charles Schwab Corp :

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in july 2016 totaled $9.0 billion

* Average interest-earning assets on company's balance sheet were $191.9 billion in July, up 21% from july 2015

* Total client assets were $2.70 trillion as of month-end july, up 5% from July 2015