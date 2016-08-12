Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 12 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc
* First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc.'s bank subsidiary acquires Flathead Bank of Bigfork, Montana
* Says Flathead Bank was merged into first interstate bank, with first interstate bank as resulting institution
* First interstate expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Cash consideration for acquisition was $34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
