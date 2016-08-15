BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd:
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.01
* Strategic oil and gas ltd qtrly average daily production 1,829 boe per day versus 2,480 boe per day
* Including projected additions from 4 new muskeg wells, strategic expects to exit 2016 with a production rate of 2,800 boe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
