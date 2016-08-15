Aug 15 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces arrangement of $1.0 billion term loan facility

* Amounts borrowed under new term loan facility will be unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by co's units

* Intends to use net proceeds of loan to finance tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes

* Loan will be from one or more commercial banks, and will be secured by same collateral securing company's revolving credit facility