BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Post Properties Inc
* MAA and Post Properties to merge in $17 billion combination
* Post properties to merge with and into MAA, creating a publicly traded, multifamily reit
* Combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $12 billion
* Company says both board of directors of MAA and board of directors of Post have unanimously approved merger
* On a pro forma basis, following merger, former MAA equity holders will hold about 67.7 percent of combined co's equity
* Combined company is expected to have total market capitalization of about $17 billion
* On a pro forma basis, following merger former post equity holders will hold about 32.3 percent
* Alan Graf, Jr. will continue to serve as lead independent director for combined company
* H. Eric Bolton, Jr, MAA's CEO and chairman of board of directors, will serve as CEO and chairman of board of directors of combined co
* Each share of post common stock will be converted into 0.71 shares of newly issued MAA common stock
* All-stock merger is intended to be a tax-deferred transaction
* Says number of directors on MAA's board of directors will be increased to 13
* Upon completion of merger, company will retain MAA name and will trade under ticker symbol MAA (NYSE)
* Sees annual gross synergies are estimated to be about $20 million
* Combined company's corporate headquarters will be located in Memphis, TN
* Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Is acting as financial advisor to MAA
* JP Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Post
* Timing of dividends to be paid to shareholders of MAA and Post before deal closing will be "coordinated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)