Aug 15 Post Properties Inc

* MAA and Post Properties to merge in $17 billion combination

* Post properties to merge with and into MAA, creating a publicly traded, multifamily reit

* Combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $12 billion

* Company says both board of directors of MAA and board of directors of Post have unanimously approved merger

* On a pro forma basis, following merger, former MAA equity holders will hold about 67.7 percent of combined co's equity

* Combined company is expected to have total market capitalization of about $17 billion

* On a pro forma basis, following merger former post equity holders will hold about 32.3 percent

* Alan Graf, Jr. will continue to serve as lead independent director for combined company

* H. Eric Bolton, Jr, MAA's CEO and chairman of board of directors, will serve as CEO and chairman of board of directors of combined co

* Each share of post common stock will be converted into 0.71 shares of newly issued MAA common stock

* All-stock merger is intended to be a tax-deferred transaction

* Says number of directors on MAA's board of directors will be increased to 13

* Upon completion of merger, company will retain MAA name and will trade under ticker symbol MAA (NYSE)

* Sees annual gross synergies are estimated to be about $20 million

* Combined company's corporate headquarters will be located in Memphis, TN

* Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Is acting as financial advisor to MAA

* JP Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Post

* Timing of dividends to be paid to shareholders of MAA and Post before deal closing will be "coordinated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: