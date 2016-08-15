BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Sorl Auto Parts Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 sales rose 24 percent to $73.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $200 million
* For FY 2016, management reiterated expectation for annual net sales to be about $200 million, net income to be about $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.