BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 Patriot National Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $56.5 million
* Patriot National's special committee of the board closes in on strategic opportunity decision; company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ebix is expected to complete its due diligence by August 31, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $66 million - $71 million
* Q2 revenue view $64.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Special committee is working collaboratively with Ebix, Inc. to explore possible combination of two businesses
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings $25 million - $28 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)