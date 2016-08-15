BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 You On Demand Holdings Inc
* You On Demand reports Q2 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Qtrly revenue $1.5 million versus $1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.