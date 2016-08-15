BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Merus Labs International Inc :
* Merus Labs reports fiscal q3 2016 results
* Q3 revenue view c$27.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue increased to $25.7 million for fiscal q3 2016 from $9.5 million in prior year quarter
* Higher than planned expenses during second half of current fy to result in fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda $43 million - $46 million
* For fiscal q3 2016, merus incurred a net loss of $5.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.8 million for prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.