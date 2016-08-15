BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 Onconova Therapeutics Inc
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc reports recent business highlights and second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $1.96
* Q2 revenue $2.2 million versus $100,000
* Initiated discussions with U.S. European regulatory authorities towards formal end-of-phase 2 meetings for oral rigosertib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.