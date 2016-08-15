Aug 15 China Auto Logistics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $93.82 million versus $93.69 million

* With ongoing downward shift in China's economy, real estate values, "needed to take steps to strengthen our financial situation"

* Says "we remain positive about luxury auto market in China"

* Says auto sales revenue in Q2 of 2016 was $92.77 million, an increase of 0.74 percent from same period a year earlier