BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Aug 15 China Auto Logistics Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $93.82 million versus $93.69 million
* With ongoing downward shift in China's economy, real estate values, "needed to take steps to strengthen our financial situation"
* Says "we remain positive about luxury auto market in China"
* Says auto sales revenue in Q2 of 2016 was $92.77 million, an increase of 0.74 percent from same period a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 A Virginia man accused of being the architect of a hoax tender offer that drove up the stock price of Fitbit Inc last November has been arrested and charged with fraud, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.