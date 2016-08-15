EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Sierra Metals Inc :
* Q2 revenue C$36.9 million
* Sierra metals reports consolidated results for the second quarter 2016
* Revenue from metals payable of $36.9 million in Q2 2016 decreased by 20% from $45.9 million in Q2 2015
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces compared to 3.2 million ounces
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 19.7 million pounds compared to 21.6 million pounds in Q2 2015's record quarter
* Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for Q2 2016 decreased compared to $18.2 million in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.