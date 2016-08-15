Aug 15 Microbix Biosystems Inc :

* Q3 revenue rose 2 percent to C$2.253 million

* Microbix revenue continues to grow in third quarter

* "discussions continue" with global animal genetics companies to secure partnership to complete Lumisort Development Program

* Qtrly net income per share $0.001

* Expect "continued strong sales performance" in q4 based on significant shipments in July, customer orders for delivery in this quarter