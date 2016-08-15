BRIEF-Adrenna Property says FY HEPS at 13.1 cents vs 11.9 cents yr ago
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017
Aug 15 Algeco Scotsman
* Algeco Scotsman announces termination of merger agreement with Modular Space Corporation
* Algeco Scotsman says terminating merger agreement as the transactions was not completed by expiration date established by merger agreement Source text for Eikon:
* ACQUISITION OF A 1,500 M² BUILDING LE PARC DU GOLF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)