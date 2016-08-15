BRIEF-Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel terminated
* Fox News says The Five co-host Bob Beckel was "terminated for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee"
Aug 15 California Resources Corp
* California resources corporation announces oversubscription of its tender offer for outstanding notes and expected debt reduction of approximately $625 million
* Oil set for second week of gains on output curbs