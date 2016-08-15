EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Sysco Corp :
* Sysco reports strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $13.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.68 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share (EPS) increased $0.26 to $0.38
* Qtrly adjusted EPS increased $0.12 to $0.64
* On a comparable 13-week basis, sales increased 2.2% and gross profit increased 4.7% in quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $13.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.