Aug 15 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair announces proposed private offering of senior unsecured notes of Sinclair Television Group

* Subsidiary intends to offer in a private placement $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* Notes are expected to mature in 2027

* Net proceeds from private placement of notes are intended to be used to redeem STG's 6.375 percent senior unsecured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: