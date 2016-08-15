Aug 15 Novelis Corp:

* Novelis announces senior notes offering

* Novelis Corp says its unit is proposing to offer $525 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes

* Novelis Corp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay up to $500 million of Novelis' outstanding 8.375% senior notes due 2017