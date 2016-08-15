EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Live Ventures Inc:
* Live Ventures Incorporated announces net income of $13.7 million or $0.79 EPS for its third fiscal quarter 2016
* Q3 sales rose 580 percent to $20 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 excluding items
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.