Aug 15 Buhler Industries Inc:

* Buhler industries reports 3rd quarter earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue C$87.1 million

* Margin levels are still expected to be weak due to competition for equipment sales and weaker Canadian dollar

* Sales for remaining part of year expected to be slightly off 2015 levels as demand for agricultural equipment continues to be down

* Inventory levels are being adjusted to reflect reduced demand, will to continue to drop in 2016 contributing to increased cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: