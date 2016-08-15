Aug 15 Tag Oil Ltd :

* Tag Oil reports q1 2017 results and updates recent activities

* Revenue from oil and gas sales increased by 16% for quarter ended june 30, 2016 to $5.8 million from $5.0 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Average net daily production decreased by 2% for quarter ended june 30, 2016 to 1,222 boe/d (76% oil) from 1,251 boe/d