Aug 15 Uravan Minerals Inc :

* Uravan announces private placement

* Proceeds of offering to be used to fund completion of three 900-meter diamond drill-holes on co's property in athabasca basin

* Intends to issue pursuant to a non-brokered private placement up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: