Aug 15 Asterias Biotherapeutics
* Reports second-quarter results and highlights progress of
SCiSTAR study evaluating AST-OPC1 in spinal cord injury patients
* Q2 revenue $1.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Opc1 in spinal cord injury patients
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue view $720,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of June 30, 2016, company's cash, cash equivalents and
available-for-sale securities totaled $32.2 million
* Believes cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale
securities will be sufficient to fund operations through Q3 of
2017
