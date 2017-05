Aug 15 Boise Cascade Co :

* Boise Cascade Company announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Seeking to raise $300 million in a private placement of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repurchase any and all of its outstanding 6-3/8% senior notes due 2020

* Intends to use net proceeds to pay fees and expenses related to offering of notes and incurred in connection with repurchase of 2020 notes