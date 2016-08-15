(Corrects to change text case throughout and formatting)
Aug 15 Vipshop Holdings Ltd
* Vipshop reports unaudited second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 11.9 billion to RMB 12.4 billion
* Q2 revenue RMB 13.44 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 12.61
billion
* Qtrly net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
per diluted ADS increased to US$0.11
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
shareholders per diluted ADS increased to US$0.17
