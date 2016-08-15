CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Lime Energy Co :
* Q2 revenue fell 34 percent to $21 million
* Lime Energy Co reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.39 from continuing operations
* "currently, we are not in compliance with EBITDA covenant under credit facility"
* Ended quarter with $2.7 million in cash and $5.9 million of availability to borrow on our credit facility for a total liquidity of $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.