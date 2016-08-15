Aug 15 Lime Energy Co :

* Q2 revenue fell 34 percent to $21 million

* Lime Energy Co reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* "currently, we are not in compliance with EBITDA covenant under credit facility"

* Ended quarter with $2.7 million in cash and $5.9 million of availability to borrow on our credit facility for a total liquidity of $8.6 million