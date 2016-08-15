CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Cartesian Inc
* Cartesian reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.49
* Qtrly GAAP revenues were up 12% to $18.9 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenues (on a constant currency basis) increased 14% to $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.