CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Fabrinet
* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Sees Q1 revenue $306 million to $310 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72
* Q4 revenue $276.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $263 million
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.