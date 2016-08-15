CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Univar Inc
* Univar announces sale of 20,943,741 shares of common stock by selling stockholders
* Says sale by certain of its existing stockholders including Univar N.V. and GSO COF Facility LLC, to Goldman Sachs & Co
* Following offering, co will own 3.8 million shares of univar's common stock and all of these shares will be beneficially owned by Parcom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.