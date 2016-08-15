CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Tarena International Inc
* Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $232.5 million to $238.5 million
* Q2 revenue rose 35.2 percent to $55.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Sees net revenues for Q3 of 2016 expected to be between $70.0 million and $72.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $73.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $237.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.