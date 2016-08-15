CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Innerworkings Inc
* InnerWorkings announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $269.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's guidance for 2016 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.