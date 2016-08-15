CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Bsm Technologies Inc
* Bsm technologies inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.002
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$14.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bsm technologies inc says outlook for remainder of fiscal 2016 is unchanged
* Qtrly total revenue $13.1 million versus $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.