Aug 15 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair prices private offering of senior unsecured notes

* Aggregate principal amount of notes in offering was upsized from $350 million to $400 million

* Priced its previously announced private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Notes were priced at 100% of their par value and will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum payable semi-annually